Avoiding the summer slide, the Warrawong program that keeps kids reading over the holiday

As the school term comes to an end, teachers across the Illawarra are wary that after a year of hard work, their students' reading levels will slip during the long summer break.
Teachers call it the 'summer slide' and at Warrawong Public School, in one of the most disadvantaged postcodes, they celebrate a decade turning that trend around.
"The summer slide is based in research to show that if you don't continue to read over that summer holiday break your progress in reading can actually go backwards," Assistant Principal Nicole Fothergill said.
As part of the the 'Read Strong Warrawong' program students from kindergarten to year 2 eagerly line up at the December book fair to choose five of their very own books to take home.
Year 6 student Siaosi Vailala is a fan of fiction books and is one of the 277 students to benefit from the program.
"It's great because it keeps me occupied during the holidays and it's calming," Siaosi said.
Figures by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show Warrawong has the worst socioeconomic disadvantage in the Illawarra region and the 21st most disadvantaged residential area in NSW.
The picture and chapter books are not loaned to students but gifted outright, the school raised about $5000 in 2023 to purchase them.
The school celebrated the tenth anniversary of the program on December 13 with Ms Fothergill adding that it's not just about maintaining reading levels but "building a love for reading".
When students return to school in the new year they can exchange and share their books with friends.
It all began when former Warrawong teacher Debbie McIlwain along with two other teachers Sue Tolhurst and Jo-Anne Suddick were frustrated with reading levels declining over the summer holidays and lobbied local businesses and held fundraisers to buy hundreds of books.
"I'm very passionate about getting books into children's hands," Debbie McIlwain said.
"[It's about] really learning that reading is a lifelong skill and that you do it for enjoyment."
Ms McIlwain said the school collects data on reading levels at the start and end of each year and found that students maintained their reading levels after the Read Strong Warrawong program was rolled out.
It's not just about the individual students but the flow-on effect to their families with students encouraged to read with their siblings.
Year 1 student Sijana Piperkovska said she enjoys taking her books home to read to her younger sisters.
