Illawarra talents vow to learn from NSW Pride's Hockey One defeat

Illawarra players were bitterly disappointed losing the men's Hockey One title to the Blaze in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 3-3 in the league's grand final in Canberra recently.
The players were in total disbelief after coming back from 3-1 down in the final seconds of the game and then losing the shootout 5-3, after previous shootouts in round games were successful.
After NSW topped the league table and beat Brisbane handsomely in the opening round, the Blaze came back guns all out to deny the Pride their third title with a well-planned classy game, culminating with the one-on-one combat.
Illawarra Kookaburra and drag flick specialist Blake Govers was left devastated after the loss.
"We are all really close mates and love playing for each other," he said.
"We love this culture, we want to uphold what we deserve and that's performing. At the end of the day, it's the mateship we have off field translating to the mateship on field."
Govers had pulled his Pride team back into the contest with two powerful drags when they were struggling at 3-1 down.
"The game was a bit cagey for long periods, we got a good hold of the match from half time. However, the Blaze in deep defence did well to stop our open defence," he said.
"Perhaps we lacked composure, but when you have such a fast playing team you think knocking on the door enough times will open it. We got back to 3-3, which in the normal game was 3-2 to us as a converted shootout, only for the competition rules.
"Our goalkeeper Ash (Thomas) was close to a few shootouts. Unfortunately, shootouts can be a bit of a lottery."
A few days later, Govers got the news that he had kept his position in the 2024 Kookaburras squad. The team has already started training for the Paris Olympics, but is looking to invest more time and become a full-time profession.
Fellow Pride teammate Flynn Ogilvie - who also got picked in the latest Aussie squad - was equally disappointed with the loss to Brisbane and couldn't believe he missed his shot in the shootout session.
"It was a disappointing way to end for us after what had been such a great tournament," Ogilvie said.
"We still believe we were the best team in Hockey One, but it just didn't fall our way on the day and credit to Brisbane. They defended well and made it really difficult for us.
"Personally, I was very disappointed with my shootout. I have had a very good success rate over the last few years with them but I just executed poorly in the final."
Perth-based, Illawarra talent Daine Richards was also disappointed with the narrow loss considering how well the team performed throughout the campaign and how much energy everyone put in.
"We did have a plan and statistics showed we dominated the game but unfortunately it didn't reflect on the scoreboard," Richards said.
It was equally disappointing for Albion Park Hockeyroo and women's Pride co-captain Maddi Smith, with her side suffering a 4-1 loss to Canberra and later the bronze medal play-off to Perth 2-1 on the same weekend.
"Canberra came out hard and we were on the back foot. They converted opportunities well and we just couldn't find the net," Smith said.
"There were lots of missed opportunities but that's finals I guess. You have to take those chances. The bronze play-off game was probably the fastest game we played all year. Both sides moved the ball well but again we just didn't get the ball in the net enough.
"It was a cracking game."
Smith, a former Railway Greys player credited with 14 internationals, was again disappointed not to be included in the new Hockeyroos squad for 2024. However, Gerringong's Grace Stewart was named in the latest squad.
