Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Job Well Done List

Hysata receives global green award at COP

Updated December 13 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Barrett demonstrates Hysata's technology to energy and climate change minister Chris Bowen and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones. Picture by Robert Peet
Paul Barrett demonstrates Hysata's technology to energy and climate change minister Chris Bowen and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones. Picture by Robert Peet

Port Kembla electrolyser company Hysata has been recognised at the current COP28 global climate change conference being held in Dubai.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.