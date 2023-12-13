Hysata receives global green award at COP

Port Kembla electrolyser company Hysata has been recognised at the current COP28 global climate change conference being held in Dubai.
Hysata received the Energy Transition Changemaker award, the only Australian company to receive the award among 38 other global changemakers.
The award was developed at the previous COP to recognise businesses that were on the front line of decarbonisation.
Hysata got the gong for its work with Queensland power generator Stanwell, where the pair are working on a 5 megawatt electrolyster in Rockhampton.
Hysata CEO Paul Barrett said it was humbling to receive the award.
"A proud moment to represent Hysata, Australia and the Wollongong region on a world stage - and be recognised for the transformational value potential of Hysata's electrolyser system efficiency resulting in intrinsically low system [operating expenses] and [capital expenditure] and an unprecedented ability to hyperscale manufacturing."
The company beat a field of over 1000 other contenders.
Hysata recently opened its "giga-scale" manufacturing complex in Port Kembla.
