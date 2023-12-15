Young father sentenced for running Lake Illawarra drug warehouse

An Oak Flats father who ran a cocaine trade out of a warehouse has been spared time behind bars due to his positive rehabilitation progress, despite being kicked out of a program for vaping.
James Rose, 24, sat in the dock at Wollongong District Court as he received his sentence on Wednesday, December 13.
He pleaded guilty in July to organising or conducting a drug premises, possessing a pistol, and two counts of supplying a prohibited drug.
Rose came under the notice of Raptor Squad detectives who began watching his movements in July 2022.
Detectives tracked Rose and his associates coming and going from a warehouse on Woolworths Avenue, Lake Illawarra between July and October, with 118.61 grams of cocaine dealt by Rose during this period.
Rose was seen leaving the warehouse on August 12 and driving around the corner onto Commercial Drive, where he dealt 18 grams of cocaine to a person in a Hyundai iLoad van.
The following month, a white Holden Commodore was seen arriving at the warehouse, with Rose supplying the driver with 14.6 grams of the drug.
Detectives watched Rose leave his Oak Flats unit in a blue Holden Commodore on October 6 before they stopped the car on Industrial Road and removed him from the vehicle.
Police then raided the Woolworths Avenue warehouse, which had a lower level and mezzanine floor, and seized a vacuum sealed bag with Rose's fingerprints on it, containing 88 grams of cocaine.
Another small clear plastic tub with 4.27 grams of meth inside was also seized.
Drug paraphernalia, including scales, packaging, heat-sealing device and cutting agents, were strewn on the bench of the warehouse.
Police also searched a Mitsubishi Lancer primarily used by Rose, uncovering a hidden compartment lined with an aftermarket fabric lining, that contained a white bottle with 1.44 grams of cocaine inside.
A gel blaster was also later uncovered at his Oak Flats unit.
Defence barrister Matthew Barnes noted Rose had engaged with a psychologist, participated in support programs, and took ownership of his behaviour.
Rose's reports from a drug rehabilitation facility were largely positive, despite him being discharged three weeks out from completing the nine-month program due to vaping.
"It is also important to note he is still young, he is still immature, he has some growing up to do," Judge Andrew Haesler said.
The judge said the community's safety was best met by Rose serving the sentence in the community to allow him to continue engaging with supports.
He was handed a two-year intensive correction order, with conditions requiring him to continue with drug and alcohol programs.
