Young father sentenced for running Lake Illawarra drug warehouse

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
December 15 2023 - 8:05pm
James Rose sitting outside Wollongong courthouse earlier this year. Picture by ACM
James Rose sitting outside Wollongong courthouse earlier this year. Picture by ACM

An Oak Flats father who ran a cocaine trade out of a warehouse has been spared time behind bars due to his positive rehabilitation progress, despite being kicked out of a program for vaping.

