Wollongong parolee allegedly assaulted Aldi staff after stealing grog

A Wollongong parolee accused of stealing booze from Aldi before assaulting and taunting two staff in the car park has told a court: "I didn't do it".
Bryce Kreutzer dialled into Wollongong Local Court and sought bail from the holding cells on Wednesday following his dramatic arrest the prior evening.
However the 29-year-old was let down by his lengthy rap sheet as the magistrate swiftly denied his application.
Tendered court documents state Kreutzer's bizarre alleged offending began at Aldi supermarket in Fairy Meadow about 4.10pm on Tuesday, December 12.
Police will allege CCTV captured Kreutzer entering the shop before making his way to the liquor section and shoving a $70 bottle of Japanese whiskey down the front of his pants.
He allegedly left without paying, with two male staff members following him to the car park to apprehend him to retrieve the grog.
Kreutzer allegedly produced a small butane canister which had a sharp pin-like tip and walked towards the workers while shouting "suck my d-ck".
He allegedly hit both workers in their stomach area with the canister, leaving a "red pin mark" on one of them, before he left the scene. Officers were called and reviewed CCTV.
About 9.20pm that evening, police will allege two women organised to meet Kreutzer near the North Wollongong Surf Club to buy two bottles of booze from him for $80.
Kreutzer arrived and allegedly appeared to be high before he pushed one of the women - who is known to him - in the chest.
She got back up, however, was allegedly pushed back down three times, causing grazing to her elbow from landing on the road.
Kreutzer fled the scene after sighting police who arrived after being called by witnesses.
He was later arrested at Georges Place with officers noticing he was wearing the same hoodie and grey Asics as he was in the footage from Aldi.
Magistrate Claire Girotto denied bail on account of Kreutzer's criminal history and adjourned the matter to December 19.
He is yet to enter pleas to charges of shoplifting, common assault, assaulting a person with intent to prevent apprehension, affray, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.