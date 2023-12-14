Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong parolee allegedly assaulted Aldi staff after stealing grog

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 14 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges Place was cordoned off by police cars during Bryce Kreutzer's (inset) arrest on December 12. Picture by Marlene Even
Georges Place was cordoned off by police cars during Bryce Kreutzer's (inset) arrest on December 12. Picture by Marlene Even

A Wollongong parolee accused of stealing booze from Aldi before assaulting and taunting two staff in the car park has told a court: "I didn't do it".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help