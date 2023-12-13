Thousands of lightning strikes hit the Illawarra in spectacular show

Thousands of lightning bolts lit up the night sky across the Illawarra in a spectacular overnight storm.
The strikes started around 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 13, with many people rushing outside to capture images dramatic sky.
From 9pm until 8am, 2555 strikes were recorded within a 30 kilometres radius of Albion Park, of those 312 hit the ground.
"Most of the them look to have occurred inland from Thirroul to Picton Road," Weatherzone meteorologist Maryam Alansari said.
During the storm wind gusts of 70km/h were recorded in Bellambi, 54km/h in Kiama and 37km/h in Albion Park.
There was some rainfall, but not much, with 6.6 millimetres recorded in Kiama, 2.8mm in Bellambi and 1.6 in Albion Park.
SES crews received seven emergency calls for trees down during the storm in the south-eastern zone, with none of significance in the Illawarra.
Storm season runs from October to March each year when there is an increased chance of strong winds and heavy rain.
Hot weather is predicted to continue in the Illawarra this week with a top of 35 degrees on Thursday, 26 on Friday, 32 on Saturday and 25 on Sunday.
Share your lightning photos by emailing cos@illawarramercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.