The Mercury in 2019: Driver was 'young male and stupid'

"Young, male and stupid" - that's how a Wollongong magistrate described an unlicenced driver who crashed into a house at Cringila.
Abdullah Hakami pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, admitting he was behind the wheel of a Holden Cruze when he lost control on Lake Avenue in the early hours of August 24.
He crashed into a house where a couple and their three-year-old daughter were sleeping - all three escaped uninjured.
The court heard Hakami had received multiple fines and driving disqualifications, despite never having held the right to drive unsupervised in the three years he'd been in Australia.
"It's because he is young, male and stupid that he got behind the wheel in the first place," Magistrate Roger Clisdell said. "This was appalling driving."
Hakami was sentenced to a six-month, community-based intensive corrections order and banned from driving for three years.
