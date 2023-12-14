Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 2019: Driver was 'young male and stupid'

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 14 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abdullah Hakami pleaded guilty to an incident where he crashed his car into a house at Cringilia. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Abdullah Hakami pleaded guilty to an incident where he crashed his car into a house at Cringilia. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Looking back at December 15, 2019

"Young, male and stupid" - that's how a Wollongong magistrate described an unlicenced driver who crashed into a house at Cringila.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.