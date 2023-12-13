Illawarra Mercury
Southern Highlands rock legend Jimmy Barnes recovering after open heart surgery

Updated December 14 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:30am
Jimmy Barnes in intensive care following heart surgery at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital. Inset he's pictured is wife Jane Barnes. Pictures via Instagram
Southern Highlands resident and Australian rocker Jimmy Barnes is recovering in hospital after open heart surgery.

