The owner of an absolute waterfront property at Barrack Point's decision to sell during a peak time for the suburb has paid dividends.
The home, listed for sale for the first time, sold this week for $4.5 million after just a few weeks on the market.
The four-bedroom home at 4 Shell Cove Road, Barrack Point sits on more than 1100 square metres, with more than 16 metres of absolute beach access.
CoreLogic records show the home sold after 20 days on the market.
"Along with the spectacular views, all of the elevated beachfront titles offer new building entitlements (subject to council approval)," the marketing states.
Selling agent, Cooper Askew from Ray White Shellharbour City said it sold to a local buyer, after attracting interest from both the Illawarra and Sydney.
Mr Askew said he wasn't certain of the buyer's plans, but said they may undertake a knockdown-rebuild or renovate.
"It's a battle-axe block, but there's only about half-a-dozen battle-axe blocks in our area that are waterfront, so it was very popular, and they never come up for sale," he said.
He said the location and size of the block were also key to the property's appeal.
Mr Askew said Barrack Point was a popular spot at the moment, with new listings likely buoyed by recent major sales in the area.
He said the owner, who had lived in the home for 45 years, had been considering listing the property for several years before finally doing so.
"It was too much maintenance for the owner, and she decided to downsize," Mr Askew said.
Barrack Point has been the site of some significant market activity in 2023.
Former St George Illawarra Dragons star and Origin representative Trent Merrin snapped up a Barrack Point home.
The two-storey, four-bedroom brick home sits on 1012 square metres, is positioned between two beaches, and features a large outdoor entertaining area, as well as boasting ocean views.
In October, selling agent, Richard Cooper from Illawarra Estate Agents said he couldn't disclose the final sale price, but said the home had a guide of $2.5 million to $2.75 million, and sold "within that range".
The home had been in the same family for more than 50 years.
Former Dragons player and NRL coach Trent Barrett is set to pocket an eye-watering gain if the sale of his luxury Barrack Point home achieves its price guide.
The Mercury broke the news that the Parramatta Eels assistant coach had listed the home for sale, with expectations that it could attract a record-breaking price.
Since that time, the home has been listed with a price guide of $7.5 million-plus.
The suburb's price record was smashed earlier this year by more than $3 million, with the sale of a $6.8 million beachfront home at 41 Junction Road.
At the time, selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said it sold to a southern Sydney buyer relocating who "wanted an absolute waterfront property, which this is".
Meanwhile, a home at 47 Junction Road sold for $3,250,000 in September.
According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Barrack Point is $1.7 million.
