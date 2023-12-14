Illawarra Mercury
Sneak peek at new accessible Stuart Park playground as it nears completion

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
December 14 2023
Some of the equipment which is waiting to be played on at the new Stuart Park playground. Pictures by Adam McLean.
Some of the equipment which is waiting to be played on at the new Stuart Park playground. Pictures by Adam McLean.

The long-awaited expansion to make one of the Illawarra's most popular playgrounds more inclusive is just about ready, with the new equipment waiting to be played on once surrounding fences come down.

