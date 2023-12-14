Sneak peek at new accessible Stuart Park playground as it nears completion

The long-awaited expansion to make one of the Illawarra's most popular playgrounds more inclusive is just about ready, with the new equipment waiting to be played on once surrounding fences come down.
There's shimmering mirrors, sensory equipment and a brightly patterned mouse wheel sized for adults and children.
Garden beds are overflowing with herbs and plants, while rocky obstacle courses and climbing equipment invite children and adults with a disability to play in different ways.
Scroll down for more pictures of the new equipment.
The shaded swing set has equipment for people of different sizes and abilities, and an accessible carousel allows a number of people to play together.
The new play space is Wollongong City Council's first inclusive playground that provides for young people and adults with disability, and is part of a wider plan to make the city more inclusive.
The current Stuart Park kids' playground, which cost the council $360,000, opened in 2015 and includes several multicoloured tower slides, a liberty swing, rocky river beds, a bike and scooter track and flying fox.
Beloved as a play spot and party location, the existing playground has suffered from a lack of good access for people using wheelchairs and prams.
The council's new project aims to fix some of these problems, with a pathway now linking to new area to the accessible toilet block across from Puckey's Lagoon.
