Wollongong and Illawarra are a big part of NSW rugby says Waratahs coach

Things didn't go to plan the last time NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman made a preseason prediction how his team would fare in the upcoming Super Rugby season.
So not wanting to be "bit on the butt" again, Coleman played a straight bat when asked by the Mercury what he would consider a success for the Waratahs next year.
The Tahs have been in Wollongong this week as part of their pre-Christmas camp in preparation for the 2024 Super Rugby season.
"I got lulled into this last year, predicting a finish, and it bit me in the butt," Coleman said.
"It is very cliche but if we play near our potential, we'll make a lot of people happy. So that's what we're focused on.
"We want to work hard and we want to be a team that people, when they come to support us know they're going to get a consistent, hard working team.
"If we can do those things, be consistent, work hard, we've got enough talent in this team to be there at the right end."
Coleman said the silver lining of the Wallabies poor World Cup showing was that the Tahs got players back earlier than normal.
"This is [our Wallabies] second week of training. We got a full squad down here in Wollongong," he said.
"We're excited to get the hard work done now and I'm looking forward to the season."
Coleman was also looking forward to see the progression of the Tahs' big No 8 Langi Gleeson and prop Angus Bell, who was undoubtedly one of the Wallabies best in what was a disappointing World Cup campaign in France.
"'[Langi] had a bit of a breakout year last year, made the World Cup squad but still has plenty of motivation because he probably didn't get as much game time over there as he wanted," he said.
"Angus Bell was obviously one of the standouts at the World Cup. He is now another year older and is coming towards his best years as an international prop.
"So we're expecting big things from both of those guys."
The coach added the Waratahs were loving being in Wollongong and training at Vikings Oval.
"It's produced a lot of good players, obviously Jed Holloway is from the area here and it has a lot of good clubs, for example the Vikings here, it's a great facility.
"They've been really generous to let us use their training facility. As you can see now, we've got 100 odd kids running around out there, sort of getting hooked on the game.
"The Illawarra and Wollongong are big parts of New South Wales rugby."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.