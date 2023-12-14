Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong and Illawarra are a big part of NSW rugby says Waratahs coach

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
December 14 2023 - 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Waratahs training and conducting a coaching clinic at Vikings Oval, Wollongong. Inset picture of Waratahs coach Darren Coleman.
NSW Waratahs training and conducting a coaching clinic at Vikings Oval, Wollongong. Inset picture of Waratahs coach Darren Coleman.

Things didn't go to plan the last time NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman made a preseason prediction how his team would fare in the upcoming Super Rugby season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.