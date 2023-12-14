How Illawarra star Ben Carberry plans to become an Ironman champion

After getting within a whisker of ultimate glory 10 months ago, Ben Carberry is as hungry as ever to make his Nutri-Grain Ironman title dream become a reality.
The Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club junior will take his first steps towards achieving near decade-long goal when the 2023/24 Ironman Series kicks off with the opening two rounds this Saturday and Sunday at Manly Beach.
The series presents Carberry with an opportunity to go one step better after finishing as the runner-up last summer. It was his best result since moving to Queensland in 2015 in his bid to become an Ironman competitor.
Carberry had been neck-and-neck with Matt Bevilacqua heading into the final beach sprint at Kurrawa Beach in early February 2023. Only a handful of points separated the pair going into that finale, with Bevilacqua finding another gear to hold off his rival.
Post-race, Carberry said that he planned to "knuckle down" and "go back to the drawing board". Fast-forward to December 2023 and the Illawarra talent has left no stone unturned in his bid to become an Ironman champion.
"I've been training and working as usual, just trying to fit it all in. But I'm feeling pretty good and pretty excited for the weekend," the 29-year-old told the Mercury.
"But it's going to be a hard year to win it, there's so many young kids coming up and really testing us older people that have been in it for so many years now. And Ali (Day) is always one to win, especially in the endurance Ironman and that.
"But if I can get off to a good, early start, it will set me up for the next six rounds."
The first two rounds of the 2023/24 series will be held in Manly, a place where Carberry tasted some success last season, finishing both rounds in third place.
"It seems like there's going to be a little wave on Saturday, which should make for some racing," Carberry said.
"Manly can be tricky, there's a drain that runs off to the side, and sometimes it holds the rip, and it's a lot easier than getting out on that edge, rather than just trying to fight the swell - if there's going to be any swell.
"But my memories there are good, I had two podiums there last year. If I can go one better in each race, that will really set me up for the series ahead."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.