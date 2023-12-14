Corrimal Chinese medicine practitioner banned after indecently assaulting patient

A Chinese medicine practitioner who indecently assaulted one female patient and touched another woman's genitals in the course of treatment has been banned from practising for two years.
Mu Ping Chen, 65, was working at Corrimal's Qi Feet Massage and Acupuncture Clinic at the time of the incidents in 2018 and 2021.
He faced a hearing in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal as the Health Care Complaints Commission sought a ban of up to three years.
In May 2019, Chen was found guilty of indecently assaulting a 24-year-old woman after he exposed her genitals and massaged the surrounding area, although the magistrate found he did not do it for sexual gratification and sentenced him to a good behaviour bond without conviction.
NCAT found Chen did not maintain the patient's dignity nor obtain her informed consent in regards to certain massage treatments and this amounted to unsatisfactory professional conduct.
NCAT also found Chen guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct in relation to another patient, a 34-year-old woman whom he treated in 2021.
This woman sought acupuncture treatment but on one day, Chen told her he would "try something else" without explaining what this would involve, nor gaining her consent.
Chen allegedly moved the woman's underwear, exposing her vulva and buttock crease when there was no need to do so, brushed her vulva and touched her anus.
The tribunal said found Chen did brush her vulva, if inadvertently, and while her genitals were likely no longer covered, it was not clear her vagina was exposed to Chen.
The patient said she believed he was trying to penetrate her anus to perform an internal tailbone adjustment and while she did not think his actions were sexual, she would not have given consent had he asked.
While Chen denied touching the woman's anus, NCAT determined he did do this without any clinical reason, although he most probably did not intend to perform an internal procedure.
The tribunal said the seriousness of Chen's failure to obtain consent from the second patient was reinforced by the fact he had already faced criminal proceedings.
NCAT said Chen's lack of proficiency in English likely played a role in the way he treated patients, although noted he did not use what English skills he did have to seek consent.
The tribunal also found Chen guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct because he failed to maintain proper records and breached conditions of his registration by not having an interpreter present when he treated the women.
Chen did not notify the national health practitioner registration board of the criminal finding nor advise of this when he renewed his registration, as he was legally obliged to do.
NCAT ruled Chen was also guilty of professional misconduct and cancelled his registration for two years.
However, Chen - now being 65 years old - indicated that because of what happened with the two patients in question, he no longer wanted to practise again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.