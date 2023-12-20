Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Almost two weeks after UOW cyber attack, still no more information

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
December 20 2023 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Undergraduate Students Association general secretary Ela Akyol said she expected more information on student data being hacked. Picture by Robert Peet.
Wollongong Undergraduate Students Association general secretary Ela Akyol said she expected more information on student data being hacked. Picture by Robert Peet.

Students and staff affected by a "cyber incident" at the University of Wollongong are still waiting for updates about how their private information may have been affected, a week after the hack was detected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help