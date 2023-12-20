Almost two weeks after UOW cyber attack, still no more information

Students and staff affected by a "cyber incident" at the University of Wollongong are still waiting for updates about how their private information may have been affected, a week after the hack was detected.
After the breach was detected on Thursday, December 7, UOW brought in external investigators but has not said how many people, or what kind of data, had been leaked.
The university email students to tell them the incident happened but have not given them any information since then, undergraduate students association (WUSA) general secretary Ela Akyol said.
Ms Akyol said she expected more information because such data leaks were "very, very serious".
"As a university, you would hope that [your] private information is safe and secure - these data breaches are very, very serious things," she said.
"It's our private student information who knows where it is now. Is it on the dark web? We don't know, and I think the university could definitely do more in providing a little bit more information to students.
"It seems like it's all been very, very hush-hush, like we haven't really received any information. I personally don't really think it's good enough."
Students, staff and the public were first informed of the breach on Friday, December 7. It had been detected a day earlier but it is not clear how long it had been active.
But there have been no updates since the page went up, 12 days prior to this story's publication.
The Mercury has asked UOW how many people's data and what type of information was affected, how long the breach had been active before it was detected, and why people weren't given more information sooner.
In a statement a UOW spokesman did not address these questions, saying only that the investigation was continuing. No updates were given.
"The University of Wollongong is working closely with cyber security experts to conduct an investigation into the incident and to determine what information may have been impacted," it said.
"As our investigation continues, we will provide updates when further information is available."
Students are wondering how long it will take. Ms Akyol expected more information would be discovered, and given to students.
"We received one email on Friday basically saying that there was a data leak and basically confirming that student data had been leaked," Ms Akyol said.
"Since then we received another email on Tuesday saying that they're still investigating the matter, basically saying they don't know the extent of the data leak and it seems to be under investigation still.
"We haven't received any information [about] which students have been affected, what sort of information was accessed, just nothing like that."
