New arrival a sign of Corrimal's changing demographics

The arrival of a national pet store to Corrimal, replacing a discount homewares store, is a sign that national retailers are targeting the increasingly wealthy northern suburbs of the Illawarra, a real estate expert has said.
On Saturday, December 16 Petbarn will open its store on the Princes Highway in Corrimal.
The store will replace House2Home which closed earlier this year after trading for nearly two decades.
Business broker Enzo Conti said the entry of Petbarn was part of a trend of national retailers looking to get a foothold in the northern suburbs.
"The northern suburbs are a much higher, socio-economic area, so it's very attractive to national suppliers," Mr Conti said.
As other general homewares and fashion retailers have closed their doors nearby, in their place has been specialist stores that target a more affluent demographic.
This mirrors a national trend whereby areas with older populations with more money to spend are where businesses tend to linger.
Mark Grimson, Wollongong City Council economic development manager, said despite widespread reports of cutbacks in consumer spending, there were certain segments of the population that had cash to burn.
"Only a third of people have actually got mortgages, there's a third [of the population], these baby boomers who retired early that are earning more money than ever, because they've got fixed term deposits earning for our five per cent [interest]," he said.
However the small boutiques and existing speciality stores in the northern suburbs have been protected from the arrival of national, big box retailers, in part because of the small footprint of many commercial premises and limited space to expand.
A rush of national retailers have opened their doors in the Illawarra in the past month, however have clustered in business parks in the southern suburbs where floorplates are larger.
The wider shopfront at the incoming Petbarn Corrimal was unique in this regard, Mr Conti said.
"That building has got larger retail spaces that can accommodate commercial tenancies," he said.
