Illawarra homes, businesses urged to reduce electricity use to avoid blackouts

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
December 14 2023 - 1:00pm
People swimming and walking by the Austinmer Beach rockpool. Picture by Sylvia Liber
An urgent alert has been issued pleading with people to conserve power as the state's reserve electricity supply comes under pressure amid soaring temperatures.

