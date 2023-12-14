Illawarra homes, businesses urged to reduce electricity use to avoid blackouts

An urgent alert has been issued pleading with people to conserve power as the state's reserve electricity supply comes under pressure amid soaring temperatures.
The Illawarra's temperature will soar to 35 degrees with some parts of NSW to reach 40, on Thursday, December 14.
Businesses, households and NSW Government agencies are urged to reduce non-essential use of electricity late this afternoon and early this evening, when hot temperatures will increase demand for power.
"The reserve of electricity supply will be under pressure," the Australian Energy Market Operator said.
"AEMO forecasts power use in NSW to peak between 5pm and 9pm."
People are urged to reduce energy use between these times, where it is possible and safe to do so.
The AEMO said measures are in place to maintain reliable electricity supply.
The NSW Government has enacted its Government Energy Action Response protocol to reduce electricity use today.
"Agencies will reduce air conditioning where safe and feasible, switch off non-essential lights and turn off equipment when not in use," the AEMO said.
