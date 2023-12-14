Illawarra's HSC top achievers who ranked best in NSW

Wollongong student Kataraina Poata was shocked when she was named second in the state for her Higher School Certificate dance subject.
"I was overjoyed and then I was just really proud of myself and everyone else," she said.
The Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts graduate had an overall HSC mark of 100 for the subject but was told later in the day about her state ranking.
She will continue her dance passion with a full-time placement at the New Zealand School of Dance in 2024.
Illawarra graduates are in celebration mode with a long list of students recognised as HSC top achievers, ranking in the top 20 in the state for their subject.
HSC and ATAR results were released on the morning of December 14 but a select group received an extra surprise, an announcement their marks are the best in NSW.
Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts (WHSPA) celebrated Kataraina and two other talented students who were listed as top achievers for the HSC dance subject.
Mason Hennessy received fourth place and Rithika Yanamandram fifth in dance, both had an overall HSC mark of 99 for the subject.
"It's a remarkable achievement for the school and the dance program," WHSPA dance teacher Emily Ireland.
"These three, they're not only gifted dancers but they're highly intelligent worldly humans and they're very supportive of one another."
To get through the HSC stress the trio had their own tactics, from a 'hot girl walk' to dance classes in between exams.
Edmund Rice College graduate Josh Hayes has been awarded second place in the state for industrial technology.
He spent 400 hours building a traditional workbench with a split-top Roubo design for his HSC major work, worth 40 per cent of his assessment mark.
Sean Staniforth was awarded ninth in the state for industrial technology, he built a multipurpose American black walnut and rock maple Krenov inspired cabinet.
Edmund Rice College graduate Oliver Campbell was also commended for his sixth place in Studies of Religion II.
Smith's Hill High School, a selective school in Wollongong had seven students listed as top achievers including Zac Thompson who ranked first in investigating science, Peter Grace who came second in Japanese continuers, and Euan Christopher who came eighth in engineering studies.
Euan Christopher was at the dinner table at home refreshing the website to receive his ATAR results when a friend texted him to say the results had arrived half an hour early.
"I quickly refreshed, logged in and then I saw the image and I went, 'Yes!'. I screamed and I ran down the hall to tell my parents. Oh, it was so exciting."
With an ATAR of 99.85 it's unsurprising Euan was listed as one of the top HSC students in the state.
Want to know everything about the high achievers in this year's Higher School Certificate? We can help.
The top achievers list across every course in this year's HSC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.