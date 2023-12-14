Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's HSC top achievers who ranked best in NSW

Marlene Even
Marlene Even
December 14 2023
Top-performing Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts students Rithika Yanamandram 5th in dance, Mason Hennessy 4th in dance and Kataraina Poata 2nd in dance, with dance teacher Emily Ireland (3rd from left) at the school. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong student Kataraina Poata was shocked when she was named second in the state for her Higher School Certificate dance subject.

