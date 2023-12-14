Future of Kiama's Blue Haven on hold until next year

The first Kiama Municipal Council meeting of 2024 could well decide the future of the Blue Haven aged care centre.
That's when councillors will likely be considering two very separate motions - one to sell it, and one to halt it.
This is in part because a motion to halt the sale that was to be tabled at the Thursday night meeting was deferred to the February 13 meeting.
The motion, from Cr Kathy Rice followed on from an open letter by former mayor Sandra McCarthy suggesting the council has no "social licence" to sell the Blue Haven Bonaira site.
In response the council CEO Jane Stroud said the motion did not comply with the code of meeting practice.
"Ms Stroud also advised that the notice of motion had serious legal, strategic, policy and financial risks, all of which require a report and a deferral," a council spokesman said.
"This advice has been confirmed by the Office of Local Government, which is in agreement that the matter be deferred to the February meeting."
That could be the same meeting councillors will be asked to accept a staff recommendation for the successful Blue Haven purchaser.
The shortlisted applicants have until December 18 to submit their formal bid, after which staff will rank them and offer a recommendation to the council.
That is expected to happen early next year.
Ultimately, councillors will only be able to approve one of those motions, for they cannot accept a purchaser and halt the process at the same time.
