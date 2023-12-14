Albion Park boxer Goodman ready to 'bring the pain' in No Limit headline fight

Things got a little heated between Sam Goodman and Zhong Lui at Thursday's weigh-in, as the countdown continues until their No Limit card headline fight in Sydney on Friday night.
The weigh-in itself at The Star Sydney was fairly uneventful, with Albion Park's Goodman tipping the scales at 55.24kg and his Chinese opponent weighing 55.18kg.
However, it was during the face-off where it became very interesting, with the pair pushing their heads together in a bid to get the other to step backwards. They eventually stepped away from each other.
The face-off came just 24 hours after super bantamweight star Goodman vowed to "take off" Lui's head when they enter the ring.
The 25-year-old doubled down on that quote on Thursday.
"I'm excited to headline my first show,," Goodman said.
"I'm ready to go, I'm ready to bring the pain - let's do it. I'm ready for whatever he brings.
It was revealed last month that Goodman would headline a No Limit card in Sydney in the lead-up to Christmas.
The fight continues a hectic schedule for the Illawarra talent, who has already beaten Miguel Flores, former IBF champion TJ Doheny an the previously unbeaten Ra'eese Aleem in 2023.
Goodman has been keeping busy as he risks a mandatory shot at the winner of the undisputed title fight between Japan's Nayoye Inoue or Marlon Tapales from the Phillippines.
"I'm very confident in my ability and I know that if I get my process right, I can stop anyone," Goodman said on Thursday.
"There's a reason that no-one comes forward when I'm fighting them, it's because I'm a strong fighter. I have the ability to stop him (Lui) and put on a show."
