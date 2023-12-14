Illawarra Mercury
New urgent care centre to give Dapto residents bulk-billed GP appointments

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:08pm
Dapto Medical and Dental Centre is now also operating as the state's newest urgent care centre. Picture by Adam McLean
Dapto Medical and Dental Centre is now also operating as the state's newest urgent care centre. Picture by Adam McLean

Residents of southern Wollongong will once again have access to extended-hours, bulk-billed medical care with the opening of the region's third urgent care centre.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

