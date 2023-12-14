Kiama Council 'hellbent' on closing down Filmore's, says owner

Kiama Municipal Council seems "hellbent" on closing down Fillmore's cafe, the owner said after hearing of plans to ban live music at the venue.
Owner Morgan Lewis and the council have been at loggerheads for some time over the issue of noise complaints related to the live music and comedy shows at the Manning Street venue.
In March a Development Control Order was placed on Fillmore's claiming breaches of conditions of consent regarding noise and operating out of the permitted hours.
This week the council sent two notices of intent to Mr Lewis, one dealing with brewery signage and the second looking to stop its use as an entertainment venue.
The notices do not immediately ban those items, but serve as a warning for what the council intends to do.
"Council has worked over many months to explain to the operators of Fillmore's and the venue owner the need to address a series of compliance issues including conditions of use, noise levels, fire safety, development on land without landowners' consent and the need to provide accessible toilet facilities," a council spokesman said.
"It has been both council's advice and legal advice provided throughout the process that Fillmore's requires a development application to continue its operations as an entertainment facility, particularly the operations of weekend-long festivals, live ticketed events and other specific entertainment operations."
Mr Lewis claimed the council had been inconsistent with the issues at Fillmore's, saying he had been told at different times it was putting on live music, selling tickets to events,the noise, or fire regulations
"They just seem hell bent on shutting us down - I'm just as confused as ever," Mr Lewis said. "I stand by what we are doing."
Mr Lewis noted both state and federal governments had worked to help the music industry, through the establishment of a Music Minister and the Revive program respectively.
"The industry in Australia has gotten neglected far too long, so the corner has been turned," he said.
"Kiama council for some reason has dragged their heels and say cafes can't have live music."
Throughout the negotiations with the council, Mr Lewis had continued to put on live music, and admitted lodging a development application was an option - though not an attractive one.
"Should we put our whole business plan in the hands of the council, given their track record and their blatant disregard for supporting arts and culture?" he said.
"I'm very concerned that what they'll do is say 'well you can have an acoustic guitar at 1pm and that's it'. They could potentially decide anything.
"So would I risk my position now in a council's hands that I do not trust? No."
