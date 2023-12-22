Speed camera at bottom of hill justified by Illawarra road's crash history

Transport authorities have defended a mobile speed camera which regularly appears at the bottom of a long hill in Wollongong's northern suburbs, saying there have been numerous crashes nearby.
A mobile speed camera is often seen parked in the same place on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, on the flat that follows the long descent down Kennedys Hill from Austinmer.
The camera has annoyed some residents who say it's unfair to place the speed trap after a hill, with some saying on social media that it wasn't allowed.
But Transport for NSW said the Thirroul camera was consistent with other placements, and was chosen because of a "significant crash history".
"Mobile speed camera enforcement sites are selected based on the location's crash history, where it is safe for the mobile speed camera vehicle to park and meets the technical requirements for enforcement, including visibility of portable warning signs," he said.
"Sites are only selected where there are downhill gradients when the location is identified based on a significant crash history."
The crash history used included all of Thirroul and Austinmer, not specifically that downhill site.
"During the 10-year period between 2013 to 2022, there were 48 crashes reported to NSW Police on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, within 1km of the mobile speed camera enforcement site," the spokesman said.
"These crashes resulted in 38 road users being injured, including 15 serious injuries.
"It is important for motorists to be aware of their speed at all times, even on downhill slopes. A slight difference in speed can significantly affect the likelihood of death or serious injury."
The speed camera's location in near a spot where pedestrians often cross, to get to a bus stop or the cafe called Bread, Espresso &.
Some residents have called for a pedestrian crossing or traffic calming measures there.
While Transport was asked multiple times why the speed camera was placed at that specific location, the residents' concerns about pedestrian safety were not mentioned in the reasons given.
After the camera's location was raised on social media, other residents pointed out there was a simple solution: "don't speed".
