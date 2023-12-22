Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Speed camera at bottom of hill justified by Illawarra road's crash history

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 22 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mobile speed camera set up in its regular location in Thirroul.
The mobile speed camera set up in its regular location in Thirroul.

Transport authorities have defended a mobile speed camera which regularly appears at the bottom of a long hill in Wollongong's northern suburbs, saying there have been numerous crashes nearby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.