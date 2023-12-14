Wollongong Harbour algae brought down from the tropics

Algal blooms that have emerged in Belmore Basin and Wollongong Harbour over the past several days have been identified as a tropical algae brought down from the Coral Sea.
Wollongong City Council has put up signs along the path at Belmore Basin, advising people of the algae's presence and suggesting that they avoid swimming, fishing and watersports.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority has confirmed that it responded to reports of water pollution on December 5.
"We sampled the material and identified it as trichodesmium which is a tropical blue green marine algae brought down from the Coral Sea by the East Australia current," a spokesperson for the agency said.
"It is considered non-toxic but it's recommended to avoid swimming in the visible blooms.
"The algae will usually dissipate reasonably quickly."
Despite being a blue-green algae, blooms of trichodesmium are usually a rust-brown colour and if left to stagnate, the algae will release a pigment that turns the water pink.
Trichodesmium is commonly known as 'sea sawdust'.
The EPA spokesperson said the agency had worked with the council, Transport for NSW Maritime and WaterNSW since to ensure a coordinated approach.
It is not the first time this algae has been seen in the harbour.
