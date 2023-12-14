Here's why the nuns at Nan Tien Temple want writers to live with them

The peaceful community of Nan Tien Buddhist Temple will welcome Illawarra creatives into their home to practice daily chanting, Tai Chi, and a range of mindful creative practices during a writers' residency.
The Buddhist nuns have joined forces with the South Coast Writers Centre (SCWC) to find 12 wordsmiths with an open mind for a two-week stay in March 2024.
This is the first time Nan Tien has done anything like this and "the whole temple is very excited," said Venerable Zhu Li.
"This project is a unique initiative to blend spiritual wisdom with the creative wisdom of the writers."
"Our thoughts, negative states, and anxiety, are blocking our creativity," said the Buddhist nun, who lives full time at the Temple, "but to settle the mind you have put these things down, then you can see clearly what's in there."
A typical day during the residency might include breakfast, chanting, Tai Chi, walking around the lotus pond, and calligraphy or tea meditation.
The Temple founder, Venerable Master Hsing Yun, passed away this year.
"He was a prolific author," said Venerable Zhu Li, "and bringing writers to the Temple will honour his vision of integrating Buddhist teachings with contemporary culture."
The residents' works will be published in the next SCWC anthology, and on May 16, 2024, the writers will be invited back to share their work with local school students.
"This is the first time we've been able to partner with Nan Tien and we are really thrilled. We hope, if it goes well, that we can continue to run it each year," SCWC director Dr Sarah Nicholson said.
