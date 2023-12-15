UOW executive leaves without explanation but with 'mixed feelings'

One of the University of Wollongong's top executives, Professor Alex Frino, has left the institution saying he had "mixed feelings" about his departure.
Professor Frino, who studied at UOW 35 years ago, had been UOW's head of global strategy since 2016, and was then promoted to be senior deputy vice-chancellor (innovation, enterprise and external relations).
No reason was given for his departure in an email UOW vice-chancellor Patricia Davidson sent to university staff on December 1.
He led the university's global division through the unprecedented difficulties of the COVID pandemic.
"Professor Frino has made significant contributions to UOW and on behalf of the university community I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavours," Professor Davidson said.
The same text was published on the UOW website.
Professor Frino outlined his achievements but revealed mixed feelings about his departure.
"While I have mixed feelings about leaving the University, now is a good time to go," he said.
"I led the development of my global strategy in my first year at the university. With strong progress achieved towards our Indian campus and international enrolments restored to above pre-COVID levels, I have achieved all the key strategic initiatives laid out in those plans. It's time to hand the UOW Global leadership baton to the next person.
"It's been a privilege to serve in the senior leadership team at the institution where I started as an undergraduate student 35 years ago.
"Over the last eight years I have worked with many talented colleagues on some ambitious projects. I have also enjoyed working with the current leadership team led by Professor Davidson. The University is well positioned and has a bright future."
He planned to spend more time with his family, who live in Sydney.
The Mercury asked UOW why Professor Frino left his position but was told the university did not discuss individual employment circumstances.
Professor Frino had led UOW's involvement in signing a partnership with London football club Tottenham Hotspur, as well as arrangements with the Crusaders rugby club, and Atlanta's US Major League Rugby club.
Professor Frino recently completed a trip to the US where he researched cybersecurity, before presenting on the topic in France.
He has been a regular commentator on economic issues in the Illawarra, including a column in the Illawarra Mercury.
