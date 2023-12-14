Why this must have footstool from Gerringong is cracking taboo topics

What's the number one must have at the top health and wellness retreats in the US?
Green juices on tap? Yoga mats by the hour? A curated meditation playlist?
Nope.
It's a stool sold by a Gerringong and the Sutherland Shire duo that helps you poop.
Since taking over the business in 2018, Jacqueline Weiley and Zhenya Gerson have helmed Proppr, a company that specialises in Australian-made bathroom footrests.
The stool regularly sells out on Gwenyth Paltrow's online wellness store Goop and has been featured in the New York Times' Wirecutter product review website. The company also recently won Best Wellness Product at the 2023 Asia Pacific Spa and Wellness Awards.
But besides being an in demand item at five star hotels, the product is also taking trickier conversations about gut health and the pelvic floor out of the privacy of the bathroom and into the public domain.
And the two founders don't mind cracking a poo joke to get the ball rolling.
"We use a bit of humour, because you have to," Ms Weiley said. "All the poo puns and the jokes come out - people think you've never heard them all - but it does make the conversation a little bit easier."
The partnership began in 2018 from Ms Weiley's own wellness journey when she was a client of Ms Gerson, a colonic hydrotherapist and gut health specialist.
As the two have seen their product be taken up around the globe, they've also been part of a shift in conversations on gut health.
"A lot of wellness products that are coming out right now are really gut focused, so it's really easy to talk about it," Ms Gerson said. "Now everyone's talking about their gut and then one step leads to another."
A blog post on the business's website will often start there, speaking about how travel affects your gut, for example, before moving into how one is positioned on the toilet.
"There's a lot of talk about our health and our wellness, from the foods we put in our mouth to how it exits," Ms Gerson said.
The stool can also be used for those with pelvic floor issues - which particularly affect women - that can lead to incontinence. Up to a third of women and 16 per cent of men will have a pelvic floor disorder during their lifetime, but it's not normally a topic of polite conversation.
It was important for Ms Weiley and Ms Gerson that their product is not hidden away in a cupboard after use, but stands proudly in any bathroom, even those that might look like they've been copied out of a magazine.
"We designed the product to be something really beautiful that you have in the bathroom and that's extremely functional," Ms Gerson said.
And while the $199 retail price for the Tasmanian Oak model might be a hurdle for some, Ms Gerson said the durability of the product meant it would outlast many rounds of similarly priced supplements.
"You don't have to keep purchasing supplements," she said. "An investment in a footstool, you're going to have it forever."
Having made in-roads in the US market, the plan is to continue to grow the business there, as Ms Gerson returns to the country of her birth and Ms Weiley holds the fort in Gerringong.
