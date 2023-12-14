Thirlmere man charged as police bust alleged coke delivery scheme

A Thirlmere man is among six charged by police over an alleged cocaine delivery service running in Sutherland Shire following raids that netted large amounts of drugs, cash and luxury goods.
Police raided five homes - in Chalker Street, Thirlmere and Menai, Padstow, and Panania - as part of an investigation that began in August 2023 into the supply of cocaine through a 'dial-a-dealer' operation.
During the searches of the homes, police seized a total of 272.5 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of MDMA, 300 grams of cannabis, $130,000 in cash, about $400,000 worth of luxury watches, vehicles worth $340,000, trail bikes worth $95,000, and a gel blaster.
Police say the drugs have a potential street value of $110,000.
A 24-year-old man from Thirlmere was subsequently charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug (more than indictable and less than commercial quantity), supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possessing an unregistered firearm, acquiring a pistol while subject to firearms prohibition order, and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.
The five other men, whose ages range from 23 to 35, were charged with such offences as drug supply, dealing with the proceeds of crime, participating in a criminal group, and directing a criminal group, among others.
All six men were due to face Sutherland and Bankstown Local Courts on Thursday, December 14.
