Chilling video shows deadly Warrawong street fight

Angela Thompson
Nadine Morton
By Angela Thompson, and Nadine Morton
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 2:53pm
Scenes from a video posted on TikTok on the night a fatal street fight erupted in Warrawong.
A chilling video has been shared on social media showing the moments surrounding the alleged murder of Warrawong street fight victim Kristie Mcbride.

