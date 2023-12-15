Chilling video shows deadly Warrawong street fight

A chilling video has been shared on social media showing the moments surrounding the alleged murder of Warrawong street fight victim Kristie Mcbride.
The footage, set to a repeating lyric from Billy Eillish's Everything I wanted - "If I knew it all then, would I do it again?" - shows a group of people running down Wegit Way on the evening of Wednesday, November 22, towards a group of teenage girls.
Police allege Kristie was stabbed that evening.
The video, which has since been viewed more than 400 times, cuts away just as the two groups come together.
Kristie, a mother-of-two from Warilla, was critically injured and died in hospital nine days later.
The clip was posted to TikTok on Monday, December 11, along with a short message - "RIP mum - 1/12/23". The Mercury has been unable to verify the source of the footage.
The video shows a woman wielding a baseball bat, flanked by a young girl in Uggs and a person wearing a cream-coloured hoodie as they run down Wegit Way.
A 15-year-old Narrellan Vale girl has since been arrested and charged with murder; five other minors - two of them also remanded to custody - face lesser charges.
Kristie's sister Carly Mcbride has also been charged with affray and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The 37-year-old did not enter any pleas as the matter was mentioned at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, December 13.
In response to the video being shared on social media, Carly said the family were heartbroken and preparing for Kristie's funeral.
"It's the worst time of my life. We were best friends, she's all I had," she said.
"She's a hero, she's nothing but a hero."
The court previously heard that two groups of teenagers had earlier used Instagram to organise a large-scale brawl.
Minors allegedly came to the street armed with "knives, bats and pieces of wood".
Multiple Wegit Way residents and Good Samaritans attempted to stem the bleeding from Kristy's wounds before paramedics arrived to find her collapsed on a front lawn.
She was rushed to hospital under police escort. Her family maintained a beside vigil until she succumbed to her injuries.
