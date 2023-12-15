The Mercury in 1994: Triple J says it's coming to Wollongong

Radio station Triple J announced it was coming to town.
The broadcaster said the Illawarra would get the signal loud and clear on Australia Day, taking up 98.9 on the FM band.
Previously, the station could only be picked up by those living in the far northern suburbs and Wollongong music fans on the way to Sydney would only be able to get the signal while the F6 past Bulli Tops.
At the launch Triple J manager Stuart Matchett said he felt "guilty" it had taken so long to come to Wollongong.
"At least a bit of justice is now being done," he said. "No longer will people have to listen to a poor reception."
The move into Wollongong was part of a broader range of transmission improvements that would bring Triple J into 17 new regions.
"Triple J is like a drug and many people who listen to it get hooked," Matchett said. "But of course you get others who don't like it. It depends on taste but many of our listeners could not go back to commercial radio."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.