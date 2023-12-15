Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1994: Triple J says it's coming to Wollongong

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 15 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ABC Wollongong manager Alistair Young, ABC regional general manager Andrew Buchanan, Lord Mayor David Campbell, Triple J manager Stuart Matchett and federal Gilmore MP Peter Knott celebrate the announcement that Triple J is coming to Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet
ABC Wollongong manager Alistair Young, ABC regional general manager Andrew Buchanan, Lord Mayor David Campbell, Triple J manager Stuart Matchett and federal Gilmore MP Peter Knott celebrate the announcement that Triple J is coming to Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet

Looking back at December 16, 1994

Radio station Triple J announced it was coming to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.