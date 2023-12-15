The Lake Illawarra cop helping to stop child abuse one step at a time

If you have concerns that sexual abuse may be occurring or has previously occurred.

If sexual behaviour problems/harmful sexual behaviours have been observed or disclosed.

If you have a suspicion or concerns that a child or adult may be at risk of harm to themselves and/or others.

A child or vulnerable person has disclosed that they are being or has been sexually abused.

If you have received an allegation of sexual abuse regarding a child or vulnerable person.

If you believe on reasonable grounds that a child or vulnerable person is in need of protection.