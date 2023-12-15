How these two mates can mastermind Figtree's premiership four-peat

Their friendship has been forged with a Sherrin for over a decade, and now Brandon Lagana and Kel Evans are preparing for their next footy chapter together at Figtree.
Lagana and Evans have been unveiled as the Kangaroos' new Men's Premier Division co-coaches, as 'Figgy' attempt to claim a fourth straight AFL South Coast title in 2024.
It's been an incredible period of dominance for Figtree, which started when they won the 2020 flag under mentor Will Ryan. Michael Coleman then took over the reins the following season, which was decimated by COVID, before the Roos were named back-to-back champions in 2022 before claiming the 2023 premiership in September.
Now, it's Lagana and Evans's chance to leave their coaching legacy at the club.
Lagana has already made his mark at Figtree as a player, with the silky midfielder being part of two premiership victories (2020 and 2023) and also claiming the 2020 Tunbridge Medal as the league's best and fairest. Conversely, 2024 will mark Evans's first campaign with the Roos.
However, the connection between the pair dates back more than a decade to when they played in the Sapphire Coast Aussie rules competition, for Bermagui and Tathra respectively.
Lagana and Evans then both moved up to the nation's capital and played for Queanbeyan and then Canberra Demons in the ACT league, before then also having a stint with Inner West Magpies in the AFL Sydney competition. Similarly to his good mate, Evans has also won two premierships as a player and picked up a league best and fairest medal (in Canberra).
Lagana, who had a dual role as a player/assistant coach at Figtree last year, told the Mercury that he looked forward to guiding the club alongside Evans.
"Kel and I are good mates, that's sort of how it all came about. Even though Kel wasn't playing at Figtree, he still got around the boys," he said.
"It's been a pretty smooth transition. When we were both playing in Sydney, we didn't really like the travel, we just wanted to be a bit more local, and we found this way to do it together."
The first key step at the helm for the pair is recruitment, and they expect to retain the majority of their grand-final winning squad for the 2024 season.
Two-time premiership winner Max Harper has moved on, while Lagana believes they will "lose a couple more".
"There will be some changes... we'll be similar to where we were, a few blokes out, a few blokes in, but we've kept the core chunk of the group from last year," he said
"I can't see any reason why we can't push for another flag."
