Why Kiama's Ali Day is leading the pack - again - to Ironman glory

Not many people know Ali Day better than fellow Illawarra Ironman competitor and good friend, Ben Carberry.
For years, the Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club junior has watched as Day dominated the Nutri-Grain series, becoming a four-time national champion. The Kiama talent has also claimed the prestigious Coolangatta Gold on nine ocassions, including back in October.
Day will start his path towards a fifth Ironman title when the 2023/24 series kicks off this weekend, with the opening two rounds being held at Manly Beach on Saturday and Sunday.
Few would bet against the 33-year-old achieving that goal.
Carberry himself is looking to go one better after finishing last year's series as runner-up to Matt Bevilacqua. Day had been in a position to come from the clouds late and secure the title, however, illness ruled him out of the final two rounds.
Heading into the competition opener at Manly, Carberry - who moved to Queensland in 2015 to pursue his Ironman dream - knows that Day shapes as his biggest threat to the crown once again.
"Ali is always one to beat, especially in the endurance Ironman and that," the 29-year-old said.
"His dedication is so impressive. He's very punctual with his training, he does all the little things that not many other people do - like recovery. He's always eating the right foods and just does everything right.
"But it's going to be a hard year to win it, there's so many young kids coming up and really testing us older people that have been in it for so many years now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.