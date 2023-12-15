From Berkeley to England and back again: the journey of cricketer Ben Phillips

A century in his first one-day game for Dapto followed by a ton for Illawarra in his representative debut.
It's fair to say it's been a great homecoming for Ben Phillips.
The cricket journey of the Dapto batsman has been anything but traditional.
Phillips grew up in Berkeley and played some first and second grade cricket for the Northern Districts club in Sydney before heading to England when he was 19.
Almost 10 years later he returned home to Australia and joined the Dapto Cricket Club at the start of this season.
The move has worked out well for Phillips and the Canaries, with the talented batter having hit 480 runs at an average of 40 with a top score of 145.
He has thrived on the field despite desperately missing his partner of nine years Kayley, and their two children Lilly-May, 7 and two-year-old AJ.
The trio are expected to move from England to Australia early next year much to the pleasure of Phillips.
"I went over to England when I was about 19. I got signed as an amateur to go and play in the Northern League. I ended up staying there for over nine years, met my partner and had a family there," Phillips said.
"'I've come back here now and I'm trying to get the family here and set up stumps here. The plan is for them to come here early next year. It will be great when they get here."
Phillips played for the Kendal Cricket Club and Netherfield Cricket Club during his nine plus years in England.
"I went over on my own. It was a big move as I didn't know anyone when I first got there," he said.
"Fortunately I got a job provided to me when I was there and I was living with a professional cricketer at the time.
"It worked out well. I enjoyed my cricket and obviously off the field met Kayley and we now have two children. It's great."
Phillips though felt the urge to return home for work and to play cricket.
It's been a great move on both fronts, especially on the field.
"I can't complain. I scored a 100 in my first one-dayer for Dapto and then made another ton in my first game for Illawarra. It's been a good start," Phillips said.
Phillips, who also hit a well made 92 in Dapto's last-start two-run win over Corrimal, along with Englishman Aaron Whitehead, has been one of the Canaries best players heading into their round eight Illawarra one-day fixture against Balgownie at Reed Park on Saturday.
"It's good to have Aaron in our team for a number of reasons," he said.
"For me personally it's good to have someone else who is obviously from England as well, so we can sort of have a bit of a laugh and a bit of banter between each other.
"It's good also just having another overseas player just to sort of strengthen the team and the squad. He's a good bowler and can bat a bit as well.
"We have a good team and go into every game trying to win. It won't be any different this Saturday."
Meantime much attention on Saturday will be on the top-of-the-table stoush between University and Keira at Keira Village Park.
Other round eight matches will see Corrimal play Wollongong at Ziems Park, Wests Illawarra host IPCC at Figtree Oval and Port Kembla battle Northern Districts at King George V Oval.
