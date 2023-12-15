Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shell Cove to boast a new waterfront library, community centre

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the Shell Cove Waterfront Centre, which will include a library and community centre.
An artist's impression of the Shell Cove Waterfront Centre, which will include a library and community centre.

Visitors to the new Shell Cove library will get waterfront views without having to pay waterfront prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.