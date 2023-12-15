Shell Cove to boast a new waterfront library, community centre

Visitors to the new Shell Cove library will get waterfront views without having to pay waterfront prices.
On Friday Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer announced the development application for the library and community centre had been approved.
Tagged the Waterfront Centre, it will include a ground-floor visitors centre, meeting spaces and a library on the first floor.
The library will replace the one in Shellharbour Village, and work is scheduled to begin in December next year.
"It is exciting seeing the vision for this long-term project coming to fruition," Mayor Homer said.
"The Waterfront Centre is a community heart for residents and visitors alike. This project recognises the importance of social and economic benefits for Shellharbour City and provides the area with community improvements that locals and tourists use every day."
Located almost on the water's edge, Mayor Homer said the Waterfront Centre would allow for a wider variety of people to enjoy the marina views - and not just those who turn up to go to the cafes or restaurants.
"It brings a real civic aspect to the whole Waterfront Centre," Mayor Homer said.
"There's plenty of commercial shops here but people will be able to come down and be inside a building where you're not really obliged to pay for something to stay there.
Mayor Homer said it had long been part of the council's plans to build a library and community centre at Shell Cove - he said a number of people had bought homes in the expectation the building would one day be in place.
