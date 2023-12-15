Illawarra Mercury
Another apartment tower for Corrimal Street

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 15 2023
A $32 million apartment block for Corrimal Street has been approved by the Southern Regional Planning Panel.
A section of Corrimal Street is gaining a reputation as High Rise Row after yet another apartment tower has been approved.

