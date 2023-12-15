Another apartment tower for Corrimal Street

A section of Corrimal Street is gaining a reputation as High Rise Row after yet another apartment tower has been approved.
A $32 million 12-storey tower with 83 units will take up the three lots between the Harp Hotel and Adina Apartments, seeing those buildings demolished.
As well as the apartments, there are ground floor commercial spaces and two levels of basement parking.
This western section of Corrimal Street is getting increasingly taller - there are two eight-story complexes immediately north of the Adina - and the towering Oxford on Crown to the south.
The $32 million complex has been in the approval pipeline for more than a year.
The development application was first placed on public exhibition in September last year, and again in April when the plans were revised with the Southern Regional Planning Panel approving it earlier this month.
The panel noted there were public submissions made opposing the development, including those worried about loss of views, parking for visitors and concern for the noise impacts of living next-door to the Harp Hotel.
"The panel also heard from a representative of the adjoining Harp Hotel who raised concern regarding the
non-compliant setback on the southern elevation between the proposal and the Harp Hotel," the decision stated.
"Central to this concern was the potential for complaints from units located on the southern elevation, and the impacts these complaints could have on the trading hours of the hotel, particularly given their proximity to the hotel. Concern was also raised that the proposal would affect any potential future redevelopment of the site."
Overall, the panel felt these concerns "have been adequately addressed in the assessment and addendum reports and through the conditions of consent as imposed, and that no new issues requiring assessment were raised during the public meeting."
The approval comes with 40 pages of conditions.
These include a requirement to install footpath paving, that water heating and stoves be electric and that street trees be planted.
There is also a requirement to manage and limit construction and vibration noise.
"The findings, recommendations and management controls from the assessment, including complaints resolution procedures, shall be documented in a demolition and construction noise and vibration management plan prepared by a suitably qualified and experienced acoustic engineer and submitted to council or certifying authority," the conditional consent stated
"For the duration of the site works noise and vibration must be managed in accordance with the submitted demolition and construction noise and vibration management plan."
