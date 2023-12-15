South Coast talent Mel Staunton moves within striking distance of AFLW dream

She may just be days away from potentially becoming an AFLW player, but Mel Staunton isn't feeling any pressure.
The Ulladulla teenager is doing her last-minute preparations after nominating for the 2023 AFLW Draft, which will be held in Melbourne on Monday night.
Staunton is among some of Australia's most exciting young women's prospects who will hope to make their AFLW dream become a reality. If successful, she will join the likes of fellow South Coast talents Eleri Morris, Ruby Sargent-Wilson and Maddy Collier playing in the competition.
It is enough to make anyone nervous, however, the 18-year-old ensured the Mercury that she is taking everything in her stride.
"I think it's about enjoying the process as it comes," Staunton said.
"It's such an incredible experience to be part of, so I'm just taking the positives out of it and really embracing it. I think that's all that I can really focus on."
It's been a near decade-long journey leading up to this opportunity, which started with giving Auskick a go at school.
Staunton could never have dreamed that it would lead her on a potential path to the AFLW. She played multiple sports at the time - including netball, touch footy, Oztag and surfing - but she was attracted to kicking a Sherrin, joining her local footy club Ulladulla Dockers.
"I played in the under-nines, under-11s and under-13s with the boys down at Ulladulla," Staunton said.
"I then got to the under-15s and wasn't allowed to play anymore because we didn't have a female comp, so I stepped away from the sport, and stepped more into surfing.
"But I was then able to play under dispensation for the open women's Ulladulla team. I played with them for a year and then moved across to the (GWS) Giants Academy."
Staunton could have been forgiven to pursuing a career in surfing instead. She has shown plenty of natural talent in the ocean, highlighted by her being crowned an Australian open women's longboard champion in 2022.
However, it was joining the Giants program that opened doors for Staunton in Australian rules football.
After finishing school last year, she moved to Sydney to live full-time with family in 2023, and the crafty midfielder has continued to go from strength to strength with a Sherrin in hand.
A remarkable year was highlighted by claiming the best on ground medal after a match between the AFL Academy Girls and Under-23s All Stars at Marvel Stadium in June.
Staunton, who played for East Coast Eagles in the AFL Sydney competition, has also represented the Giants Academy in several games and was called up to the AFL NSW/ACT Allies side.
The teen's standout performances saw her invited to attend the AFLW Draft Combine in September, where she was put through a series of gruelling tests, including for vertical jumping and sprinting.
Off the field, she has been mentored by one of the best in the AFLW business - Giants star Alyce Parker.
"Alyce has played such a big part in me developing as a player, but is also a really nice friend to have there," Staunton said.
"She's provided me with a really good support network."
