Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast talent Mel Staunton moves within striking distance of AFLW dream

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 15 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast talent Mel Staunton is in the running to become an AFLW player next week. Picture - AFL NSW/ACT
South Coast talent Mel Staunton is in the running to become an AFLW player next week. Picture - AFL NSW/ACT

She may just be days away from potentially becoming an AFLW player, but Mel Staunton isn't feeling any pressure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.