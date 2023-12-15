Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by car in Mittagong

A man has died in hospital, days after he was struck by a car in the Southern Highlands.
The 64-year-old pedestrian was left fighting for his life after he was hit by a Toyota Yaris about 10am on Monday, December 10 on the Old Hume Highway in Mittagong.
Bystanders performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.
He was then airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition, but deteriorated after his arrival.
Police have since been informed that the man has died.
The driver of the car, a 65-year-old man, was uninjured.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and urge any witnesses, or anyone who might have dashcam or mobile phone footage, to make contact with them.
Anyone with information or footage should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
