Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by car in Mittagong

By Natalie Croxon
December 15 2023 - 12:18pm
The TOLL ambulance rescue helicopter. File picture by Sylvia Liber
A man has died in hospital, days after he was struck by a car in the Southern Highlands.

