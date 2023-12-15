The women of Gaza do not deserve this treatment

Prior to the current crisis, the situation in Gaza has always been dire. Gaza is one of the most densely populated places in the world. To put this into perspective, Wollongong is almost twice the size of Gaza, yet Gaza holds 2.3 million residents and Wollongong less than 300,000.
Since October 7, in under two months Israel has dropped what is equivalent to more than two nuclear bombs on Gaza, the world's most densely populated area.
Before this conflict Gazans were already facing a severe blockade and occupation affecting every aspect of life and leaving most cut off from the outside world.
Currently the women of Gaza are facing one of the most catastrophic situations imaginable. Almost 20,000 Palestinians have been killed. Two-thirds of them are women and children.
Thousands are still missing under the rubble of what once was their homes. The UN states that this equates to two mothers being killed every hour and seven women every two hours.
According to the World Health Organisation there are around 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza and 5500 expected to deliver next month.
Yet 22 hospitals are out of service, and medicine and supplies in the remaining hospitals have run out.
Pregnant women struggle to access any sort of maternity care. What is supposed to be one of the most beautiful chapters of a woman's life, has become a terrifying nightmare for the pregnant women of Gaza.
For many families with newborns and pregnant women, accessing a functioning maternity ward means a dangerous journey through missile fire, to get the help and health care they need.
Still every day, 180 women give birth, without water, painkillers, anaesthesia for caesarean sections, electricity for incubators or medical supplies.
As electricity, fuel, food and water supplies have been cut off to Gaza, mothers are mixing baby formula with contaminated water, if they can find it.
They go without food so that their children can live another day, if they can find it.
If they aren't being killed by the bombs, they are dying from starvation, from infection or from the cold. They are dying due to the lack of basic human rights, every human being deserves.
A woman's menstrual cycle does not stop during the war, another issue women in Gaza should not have to face, but are.
Many women have been forced from their homes into overcrowded camps or temporary shelters. With no toilets and no running water.
Women are struggling to find basic feminine hygiene products during their menstrual cycle. Painkillers aren't available, or even something as simple as a hot drink to provide some sort of relief is hard to come by.
These women do not have any privacy, destroying any dignity they have left. Women trying to manage their periods in overwhelmed shelters, with no water to clean themselves, no sanitary products to use and extremely unhygienic conditions, are at severe risk of illness and infection which they do not have the medication or resources to treat.
These essential items and supplies, including drinkable water and food, toilets and electricity are the most basic of human rights, yet these women, Palestinians are completely denied these. These horrific conditions will not improve unless there is a permanent ceasefire.
People in Gaza are human beings and should be treated as such. They have the right to live in their own homes, to have functioning hospitals and to have health care. The mothers of Gaza have the right to not have to pick up pieces of their child's body after they were blown to pieces. The women of Gaza have the right to watch their children grow up, not watch them die in their arms.
The people in Gaza are not collateral damage, they are human beings. The thousands of children and thousands of women, murdered, are not collateral damage, they were human beings.
They had names, lives, dreams and hopes, all destroyed. We cannot let this continue.
This is why we rally and we protest, we stand for those who cannot stand for themselves, we stand for the oppressed and we raise awareness to just how inhumane the situation is.
We invite you to join our protest this Sunday at 2pm in Crown Street Mall, and every week until this stops.
