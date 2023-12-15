Man missing from Shoalhaven known to visit Illawarra

Family members and police are concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing from the Shoalhaven a week ago.
Nathan Tchier was last seen on Falls Creek Road in Falls Creek, about 12 kilometres south of Nowra, about 8.30pm on Friday, December 8.
Police were notified on Friday, December 15 after no one was able to contact or find him.
The 43-year-old is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, with a thin build, grey and black hair, and a beard.
Nathan is known to visit the Primbee, Unanderra, Lake Illawarra, Falls Creek, Nowra and Sydney metropolitan areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
