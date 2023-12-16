Refreshed Tom Eisenhuth embracing new chapter at St George Illawarra

He's spent time within two of the NRL's top systems, but veteran Tom Eisenhuth says he's been impressed by the energy within the Dragons camp since arriving in Wollongong.
St George Illawarra announced in late November that they had the former Panthers and Storm forward on a one-year deal, joining Hame Sele, Kyle Flanagan and Corey Allen as the club's off-season recruits for 2024.
There has been a breath of fresh energy at the Red V's pre-season training under the guidance of new head coach Shane Flanagan ahead of the Dragons players enjoying a break for Christmas.
While it's difficult to compare the Red V system to Penrith and Melbourne's, Eisenhuth told the Mercury that he was impressed with what he had seen so far at training.
"Everyone has their little ways of doing things, but it's similar (at each system). And there's more than one way to go about things," the 31-year-old said.
"I've been getting to know the lads and ripping into training, but it's been a great experience so far. There's been a big change at the club so I'm just happy to be part of it. I'm happy to buy into what they're doing here.
"There seems to be a lot of energy around the place, everyone is excited about the year ahead and the new opportunity to prove ourselves.
"I can't comment on what happened in previous years, but everyone seems keen and they're doing a lot of work.
"Hopefully it's the sign of things to come this year."
Eisenhuth brings a wealth of experience to Wollongong, having made his NRL debut more than a decade ago for Penrith. He was part of the Panthers system for several years before he was released from his contract in 2018 to take up an opportunity in Melbourne.
The second-rower then played 58 NRL games during his stint with the Storm.
Eisenhuth admits that the chance to earn more game time was a key reason why he was drawn to moving to the Red V last month. And while he knows he's in the latter stages of his career, the Blue Mountains product believes that he still has plenty to offer.
"I had a nice, long break and I've just got back in (to training) and I'm feeling good so far. I'm just getting in the work and making sure that I'm ready to go," Eisenhuth said.
"I wanted the opportunity to play some regular first grade and to contribute to the team. They've got a young squad now and I'm a little bit older, so hopefully I'll be able to pass on some wisdom and help those young fellas get through.
"They've got some great players and young talent, so if someone can help them along the way, that's where I can pitch in. Hopefully that's something that I'll be able to do throughout the year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.