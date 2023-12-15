After community effort Loki the sweet Sutherland sheep lives out retirement in Wilton

Meet Loki, the beloved ram from a Sutherland Shire school that was searching for the green pastures of Illawarra to live out his retirement.
In early December Menai High School farm assistant Madison Blackburn reached out to Illawarra community Facebook groups to see if anyone in them would give Loki the retirement home of his dreams.
"He'd make a great pet/companion or a lawn mower," she suggested.
Originally Miss Blackburn hoped to take the ram to her property as a pet but didn't have the appropriate fencing. Due to a skin condition, the ram needs regular supervision.
The request intrigued many Illawarra residents who pitched ideas for where the sweet sheep could live, all hoping he wouldn't end up going to the sales.
A woman in Wilton in the Macarthur region north-west of Wollongong has happily welcomed him in to her property to live with her sheep flock.
"He has settled in really well and has quickly become part of the family," Miss Blackburn said.
The school chose to retire the five-year-old ram as they took a pause from breeding in 2024 and downsized the flock.
Loki will be replaced by his son "King Fergus" aka "Fergie" as a breeding ram.
Miss Blackburn said it's upsetting for the students who know Loki as the sheep with a flair for drama.
"The students used to also dress him up occasionally, and at an agricultural show this year, they dressed him up as a princess which he ended up winning a prize for," she said.
Miss Blackburn said many students were nervous around the big male studs at the public high school in the Sutherland Shire but Loki was different.
"[They] often give him big hugs and kisses and he loves it. He has been a huge part of our stud [program] and has produced many beautiful offspring," she said.
Loki has been at the school for over five years and resided in the on-site 1.5-acre farm that teaches students about breeding and producing livestock.
"He may look all rough and tough on the outside but on the inside, he is super sweet and gentle."
