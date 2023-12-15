South Coast cricket kings Lake Illawarra out to end year with a bang

Winning isn't losing its shine for perennial South Coast cricket heavyweights Lake Illawarra.
In fact Lakers captain Kerrod White reiterated his team was gunning to win a seventh-straight one-day title.
A win on Saturday against Bay and Basin Tigers at Howard Fowles Oval will guarantee the Lakers head into the Christmas/New Year break firmly entrenched in the top-four and well placed to lift the one-day trophy once again.
White confirmed his chargers were desperate to finish the year strongly with a win over the Dolphins.
The skipper added the Lakers were just as desperate to go on and win the T20 competition this season, after losing last season's T20 final to Shellharbour City.
Lake Illawarra are well placed to win the six-team competition, having won all three T20 games they've played so far.
The regular season of the five-round T20 competition still has two rounds left, which will be played on the first two Fridays in January.
In the meantime White wants his Lake Illawarra team to take care of business against Bay and Basin Dolphins in the one-day comp.
"It's absolutely important for us to win this and stay in touch with the leaders," he said.
"I think we've been playing good cricket.
"We've never played Bay and Basin before, I think that it probably helps us that we're at our home ground as well. It's probably to their disadvantage.
"Obviously we want to be in touch with the top of the comp coming into Christmas and then be sort of set up for the three or four months after that.
"I think we're on the right track at the moment playing our good cricket.
"We've made a concerted effort this year to improve our T20 play, we've struggled with our T20 in the last few years.
"So we put a big emphasis on trying to win this comp as well and I think we've been playing really good cricket.
"I still think we're getting better. We've had a couple of blokes out every week. Hopefully in the New Year we have a full strength squad and we get Mitch Farag back from Sydney.
"We plan on really getting into our work to try and take that trophy this year."
Meantime, the other round 11 one-day fixtures on Saturday sees Shellharbour City battle Bomaderry Tigers at Tom Willoughby Ova;, Ex Servos play Albion Park Eagles at Hayden Drexel Oval, Berry Shoalhaven Heads taken on Kookas at Berry Sports Complex and North Nowra Cambewarra play Kiama Cavaliers.
