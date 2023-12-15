Kiama's just about full as crowds descend on beachside town for summer

Kiama is gearing up for a bustling summer with scarce available across holiday parks and hotels.
This weekend will see thousands head to the town for the inaugural Changing Tides Festival, presented by local Simon Felice, with all council-owned holiday parks at capacity and patrons directed to camp at Killalea Reserve instead.
Around town hotels fared slightly better with sporadic availability at the Nova, Sebel, Mercure and Kiama Shores Motel but get in quick as after Christmas it was slim pickings for a room.
A Kiama Coast Holiday Parks spokesperson said they had an "extremely busy" summer period ahead with only random mid-week dates available.
"We have more than 120 cabins and 200 sites across five locations at Kiama Blowhole, Kiama Surf Beach, Kendalls Beach in Kiama, Werri Beach at Gerringong, and Seven Mile Beach at Gerroa," the spokesperson said.
"All these are booked almost to capacity, however some mid-week cabin and site vacancies exist ... The second and third weeks of January have some studio cabins, a safari tent and a small number of powered sites available."
It's certainly a busier than usual summer, according to the local council, with their Kiama Visitor Information Centre keeping track with all accommodation availability over the holidays.
"There are pockets of availability throughout the entire holiday period, however, with the predicted warm weather we are expecting a bumper season with key attractions right on our doorstep such as the Minnamurra Rainforest, Jamberoo Action Park and the Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventures - all perfect when a change of scenery from our 9 pristine beaches is required," said Sally Bursell, Kiama Council Tourism and Events Manager.
"This Saturday and Sunday are almost at capacity with accommodation attributing mostly to the [Changing Tides] Festival."
It comes as Wollongong tourism experts called "staycations" the top tourism trends for the coming year, on par with "foodie tours" and "adventure experiences".
The high cost of international travel and increasing cost of living will see many tourists looking closer to home for short breaks and escapes, according to new Destination Wollongong board member and former Matilda Amy Duggan said.
