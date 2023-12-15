Kiama's just about full as crowds descend on beachside town for summer

"There are pockets of availability throughout the entire holiday period, however, with the predicted warm weather we are expecting a bumper season with key attractions right on our doorstep such as the Minnamurra Rainforest, Jamberoo Action Park and the Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventures - all perfect when a change of scenery from our 9 pristine beaches is required," said Sally Bursell, Kiama Council Tourism and Events Manager.