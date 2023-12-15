Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Abandoned car in rail corridor near Berry puts stop to trains

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An upturned vehicle near the tracks in Berry. Picture from NSW RFS - Shoalhaven
An upturned vehicle near the tracks in Berry. Picture from NSW RFS - Shoalhaven

Trains were put out of action for almost four hours on Friday following the discovery of an abandoned car on its roof close to the tracks near Berry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.