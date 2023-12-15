Abandoned car in rail corridor near Berry puts stop to trains

Trains were put out of action for almost four hours on Friday following the discovery of an abandoned car on its roof close to the tracks near Berry.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Toolijooa Road, near Beach Road, about 11.30am to reports of a car down an embankment.
Police arrived to find an upturned vehicle on its roof near the rail lines, but no driver nor occupants around.
Paramedics and firefighters also attended the scene.
Police have established a crime scene and begun investigating the circumstances of the crash.
South Coast trains were halted just after noon and replacement buses were called in to transport passengers, but train services resumed by 3.45pm.
There was no damage to the tracks and the car has since been removed.
Police ask that anyone with information on the crash, or dashcam footage, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
