Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Heartbroken family issues Christmas plea: 'Tell Santa to bring him home'

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 16 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A family is pleading for the Australian government to release their dad for Christmas, saying he can't "handle much more in solitary confinement".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.