Shellharbour tradie given another chance after 'absurd' joyride

By Connor Pearce
December 15 2023 - 5:32pm
The Wilhire and Europcar yard where Jayke Lewis stole two vehicles before leading police on a chase. Picture from Google Maps
A 19-year-old who was having a "mid-life crisis" when he stole two hire cars and took one for a joy ride - before returning to the scene - has been given a chance to turn his life around.

