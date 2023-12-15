Shellharbour tradie given another chance after 'absurd' joyride

A 19-year-old who was having a "mid-life crisis" when he stole two hire cars and took one for a joy ride - before returning to the scene - has been given a chance to turn his life around.
Jayke Lewis, 20, was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Friday, December 15 for multiple charges arising from three separate instances earlier this year.
Reading through an assessment report prior to delivering her sentence, Magistrate Claire Girotto remarked on the Shellharbour tradie's comments to his assessor.
"A mid-life crisis at 19, does he intend to be dead in five years?"
Lewis's lawyer Jack Murray concurred, describing his client's offending as "absurd".
"Characterised by recklessness, self-destruction and youth."
On Sunday, April 30, according to documents tendered to court, security at a hire car lot on Flinders Street, Wollongong responded to an alarm being activated at the Europcar premises.
Upon arriving at the yard, the security guards found that the office had been broken into, as well as the adjacent Wilhire truck and car rental.
Security contacted police who arrived soon after and found a Giant-brand bicycle left behind one of the parked cars.
The police observed the gate to the Wilhire yard had been ripped off its hinges while still attached with a chain and padlock, and officers could hear beeping from a parked vehicle left on a hoist with the keys still in the ignition.
Police also found a 20cm kitchen knife.
Closer inspection of the Europcar office found the interior was trashed, with the front desk destroyed and the office littered with debris.
While waiting for the business owner to arrive, police saw a Pantech truck with Wilhire branding drive towards them from Bourke Street, before it turned right onto Flinders Street, heading north.
Suspecting this may be a stolen vehicle, police stepped onto the roadway and signalled for the truck to stop.
As the truck accelerated past the police they saw Lewis in the driver's seat, before he turned right onto Ajax Avenue.
Another group of police patrolling the area spotted the same truck turning onto Elliotts Road, Fairy Meadow before making another turn onto Cowper Street, conducting a three point turn and then heading back South on Squires Way.
There, the truck drove into the oncoming traffic, narrowly missing an oncoming car. Out of concern for the safety of other drivers, police ended the pursuit.
Later that night, at 2am, Lewis returned to the hire car yard, telling police, "Hey I know this is a crime scene but can I just get my bike back?"
Lewis provided "nonsensical" reasons for why his bike would be left at a crime scene before trying to hail a cab and being refused a ride.
Police then arrested him.
Ms Girotto said the "unbelievable" sequence of events necessitated a jail term, given Lewis's prior criminal history.
Lewis was also sentenced for an instance of intimidation and a separate act of stealing where he jumped over the counter at Shellharbour Seafood Market in Stockland Shellharbour and made off with a large styrofoam box of seafood.
"Did you eat it?" Ms Girroto asked.
"Yes, Your Honour," Lewis replied via the audiovisual link.
"Good that you didn't waste it."
Taking all of the offences into consideration, Ms Girotto sentenced Lewis to ten month jail term served in the community as well as a three year community corrections order and 200 hours of community service, before leaving Lewis with some parting words.
"You've got a whole life ahead of you, this is not a mid-life crisis," she said.
"You're an intelligent young man doing stupid things."
