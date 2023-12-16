Fire crews battle blaze in bushland near Illawarra Light Railway Museum

A fire broke out in forested grassland near the grounds of the Illawarra Light Railway museum on Tongarra Road Albion Park Rail at 11am today.
Crews from NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service were called to the scene and attacked the blaze.
No properties were under threat, however the fire came close to the light railway museum exhibits.
Visitors were evacuated from the museum.
By 12.30pm the fire had been brought under control, with crews mopping up the last of the burn.
At its peak, 400 square metres of bushland was alight, however there was no smoke impact on the Shellharbour Airport
There is currently a total fire ban in place for the Illawarra and high bush fire danger rating with residents being advised to be ready to act.
