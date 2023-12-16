Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Fire crews battle blaze in bushland near Illawarra Light Railway Museum

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 16 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews battling a blaze in bushland next to the Illawarra Light Railway Museum in Albion Park Rail. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Fire crews battling a blaze in bushland next to the Illawarra Light Railway Museum in Albion Park Rail. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A fire broke out in forested grassland near the grounds of the Illawarra Light Railway museum on Tongarra Road Albion Park Rail at 11am today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.