Wollongong boxer Sam Goodwin chasing world titles after another classy win

Wollongong boxer Sam Goodman has set his sights on multiple world titles after taking care of the previously undefeated Zhong Liu in a unanimous decision win on Friday.
After the classy win which extended his own unbeaten run to 17-0, Goodman stated his goal of becoming a world champion by the end of 2024.
Goodman also suggested earlier in the week that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Jeff Fenech.
"I want to win multiple world titles and put myself up there as one of the best this country has ever produced," Goodman told foxsports.com.au
Attention though for the number one contender at super bantamweight with the IBF and WBO, now turns to the title fight between Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales later this month, with Goodman in line to take on the winner.
It's a prospect which has Goodman licking his lips, after the 25-year-old Albion Park boxer did well to overcome the 'tricky' Chinese southpaw fighter Liu.
"What a puzzle he was to figure out... he was very tricky to pin down," Goodman said post-fight.
"He was very awkward... I think people are sort of overlooking him, I certainly wasn't... I pressed the fight, I went forward, I landed the cleaner shots and I tried to win the fight."
The latest win caps a busy year for Goodman, who has won all four fights he has contested in 2023.
But he is keen for more fights early next year and made it known what his ultimate goal was by the end of 2024.
"By the end of next year I want to be a world champion," he said.
