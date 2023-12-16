Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Fine dining chef bringing a taste of Santorini to North beach

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
December 16 2023 - 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Manias outside the soon to open Nick's which will replace Bourke Street Burgers in North Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet
Nick Manias outside the soon to open Nick's which will replace Bourke Street Burgers in North Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet

The North Beach end of Bourke Street in Wollongong might not quite be Santorini, but the whitewashed bricks and Greek flavours of a soon to open Nick's are getting us pretty close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help