Fine dining chef bringing a taste of Santorini to North beach

The North Beach end of Bourke Street in Wollongong might not quite be Santorini, but the whitewashed bricks and Greek flavours of a soon to open Nick's are getting us pretty close.
The site of Bourke Street Burgers has had newspaper in the windows for about a week as the interior undergoes a transformation into the city's newest cafe and takeaway option - but this time run by a former fine dining chef.
Slated to open in early 2024, Nick's is the brainchild of founding chef of The Lagoon, Nick Manias.
The fine dining chef has been lured back to Wollongong from Melbourne where he has spent the last 15 years to serve simple yet delicious Greek flavours to beachgoers and North Wollongong locals.
While the menu is still under wraps, Mr Manias is hinting at souvlaki and gyros and Greek salads that can be enjoyed on the sundrenched patio or taken down to the beach or Stuart Park for an alfresco dining experience.
"My goal is to offer a culinary journey to Greece and the mediterranean through our simple, yet exceptional, flavours," he said.
"I'm dedicated to providing a memorable dining experience that captures the essence of Greek hospitality."
Mr Manias isn't the first fine dining chef to open a kiosk-style takeaway venture in the Illawarra.
Wildginger Kiama owner Kierrin McKnight opened Single Fin Kiosk serving fresh fish and chips earlier this year, while Mark Olive has been serving modern bush tucker from The Farm Kiosk in Killalea.
For Mr Manias this is something of a full circle moment, returning to the Illawarra and working with The Lagoon owner Andrew Harrison, whose family business also owns the former Bourke Street Burgers site.
"I've had the privilege of serving the Wollongong community for many years, and I'm thrilled to bring 'Nick's' to life," Mr Manias said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.