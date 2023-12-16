Two car crash on Jamberoo Road leaves child 4, injured

A two car crash on a notorious section of Jamberoo Road has left a four-year-old child injured.
Emergency services were called to Jamberoo Road between Albion Park and Jamberoo just after 7pm on Friday.
There, police, paramedics and Rural Fire Service crews found two cars had collided, with the occupants luckily to not be more seriously injured.
Three people were treated at the scene by paramedics, including one man in his 30s who was in one vehicle, and a woman in her 30s and a five year old child who were in the other vehicle.
Ambulance crews later transported the woman and the child to Wollongong hospital.
They were discharged the same evening.
Authorities are already warning drivers to take care on the roads ahead of the busy holiday season.
While the peak of the traffic is expected from December 22, with some schools already having broken for the summer holidays, agencies are asking drivers to take care.
"As schools break up we'll see thousands of families head in and out of the regions for the Christmas holidays," Jenny Aitchison, minister for regional transport and roads, said.
"We need people to plan their journeys ahead with plenty of time and try to avoid the peak periods on our roads so they have a safe trip and don't get stuck in traffic."
